Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals traded disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday.
The Bengals acquired offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in exchange for Dunlap, who leaves the franchise as its career sacks leader.
Under the league's COVID-19 protocols, the earliest Dunlap could make his Seahawks debut is Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.
"I'm not going to lie, I'm nervous as hell but I'm excited," Dunlap said on his Instagram story about joining Seattle. "... It's all up from here. It's all up from here. Let's go. I get to play. Above all, I get to play."
Dunlap -- a second-round pick in the 2010 draft out of Florida -- had grown increasingly frustrated with his role in the Bengals' defense. He had come off the bench in each of the past three games.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end also posted a property listing shortly after the Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He later deleted the posts.
"Carlos has done a lot of great things for this organization and the community. He deserves to go out the right way," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday. "He's being sent to a team that's really a great organization. They're in the hunt right now. They've got a great record and he'll have a chance to help."
Dunlap, 31, had two years remaining on a contract extension that was scheduled to expire at the end of the 2021 season. In his 11-year tenure with the Bengals, he tallied 489 total tackles, 82.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo