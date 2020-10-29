Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo