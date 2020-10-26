Cam Newton benched in Patriots' blowout loss to 49ers
By
Connor Grott
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks up toward the empty stands while on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles on a keeper in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Newton continued his trend of turning the ball over, throwing three interceptions and looking uncomfortable throughout the game. The Patriots replaced him with Jarrett Stidham with 13:20 left in the final quarter.
Advertisement
Newton completed 9 of 15 pass attempts for 98 yards before being pulled. The 33-6 defeat marked the worst home loss in Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
Despite Newton's turnover issues, Belichick said that Newton "absolutely" remains the team's starter moving forward. The longtime Patriots coach said he decided to put Stidham in the game to get him more experience.
Entering Sunday's game against the 49ers, the Patriots had lost by 20 or more points at home only three times under Belichick -- with two of those defeats coming in 2008. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was out for the season because of a torn ACL that year.
"I've just been pressing. The energy has definitely been off for me, and at times it's not rewarding when you're just going out there with this aura about yourself that's not you," Newton said. "I love playing this game, I have fun playing this game, but the performances here haven't been delightful for me.
"... A lot of things start and stop at that position, and I have put this team in a rut with the performances here."
In place of Newton, Stidham was 6 of 10 passing for 64 yards and one pick. Damien Harris led the team with 58 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Patriots will play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-2) next week, while the 49ers will take on the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks (5-1).
This week in the National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (L) makes the 18-yard, game-winning touchdown catch at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, to defeat the New York Giants 22-21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones (C) takes off for an 80-yard run against the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Golden Tate III (L) catches a 39-yard touchdown with the Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc defending. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jones (C) talks to his teammates in a huddle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday. The Ravens defeated the Eagles 30-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' cheerleaders perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles' Carson Wentz (R) is hit by the Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles are allowing 7,500 total people to enter Lincoln Financial Field for the game, including fans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Nick Boyle (R) runs after a reception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans walk to their seats to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Lions defeated the Jaguars 34-16. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Adrian Peterson (R) runs for yardage against the Jaguars. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Lions' Danny Amendola is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Denver Broncos' De'Vante Bausby celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the Broncos defeated the Patriots 18-12. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Fans are not allowed into Gillette Stadium as part of the Patriots' COVID-19 protocol. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Broncos' Nick Vannett (C) is tackled by Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (R) and Anfernee Jennings on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Broncos' kicker Brandon McManus (C) and place holder Sam Martin (L) connect for a 27-yard field goal. McManus hit six total field goals in the game Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo