Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey was placed on injured reserve and will have season-ending hip surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Pouncey will undergo the procedure at the end of this month.

Advertisement

"On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor," Telesco said in a statement Thursday. "Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around.

"Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team."

RELATED San Francisco 49ers place star CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve

The 31-year-old Pouncey, who is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, also spent time on injured reserve with a hip injury while with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He then started every game over the next two seasons -- including his first season with the Chargers in 2018 -- but missed the last 11 weeks of the 2019-20 campaign after undergoing neck surgery.

we've placed Mike Pouncey on injured reserve » https://t.co/IGCBW9iCGv pic.twitter.com/9NsiLvXmbD— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 17, 2020

The Dolphins selected Pouncey in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Florida. He has started all 114 games in which he has played in during his professional career.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Dan Feeney is expected to shift over and replace Pouncey as the Chargers' starting center. Forrest Lamp likely will fill in for Feeney at left guard.