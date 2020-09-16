Sept. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss time due to a high-ankle injury.

Sources informed NFL Network Tuesday that Thomas could miss several weeks of action. Sources told ESPN Thomas is week to week after he picked up the injury during the Saints' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in New Orleans.

High-ankle sprains typically prompt an absence of four to six weeks. Sources told ESPN the Saints have considered placing Thomas on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least three weeks.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in the Saints' Week 1 win. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year had an NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games last season. Thomas has missed just one game in his five-year NFL tenure.

Tight end Jared Cook led the Saints with five catches for 80 yards in Sunday's win. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders started last week's game opposite of Thomas. The Saints also have Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris and Bennie Fowler at wide receiver.

The Saints will issue their first injury report on Thursday. They face the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Paradise, Nev.