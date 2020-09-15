Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers starting right tackle Zach Banner will undergo knee surgery and miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

The veteran offensive lineman announced the news in a video posted on social media Tuesday night. Banner said he will have the procedure Friday.

"Everything's going to be OK," Banner said in the Twitter video. "I'm going to get over this. I'm excited about my recovery process and I'm going to come back even stronger next season. It's another obstacle that I've got to get over."

The 26-year-old Banner didn't specify his injury. According to NFL Media, he sustained a torn ACL during the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 26-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

What seemed to be decent depth for the #Steelers along the offensive line as the season was set to open now looks to be evaporating. https://t.co/Lx6h2plJpH— Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) September 15, 2020

Banner, who won the starting job at right tackle after training camp, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"It can be a cold game, but it's a lot like life," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Banner's knee injury. "We're not defined by what happens to us, we're defined by how we respond to it. ... We talk openly about that.

"It's not that he got injured after all he's been through and the fight that he's been through to get where he is, it's about what he does moving forward in response to it. He's a competitor. He's a professional. And I expect him to smile in the face of adversity."

Chuks Okorafor -- a third-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2018 -- replaced Banner in Monday night's game against the Giants. He is expected to fill in for Banner moving forward.