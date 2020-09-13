Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for another to give Washington its first win under new head coach Ron Rivera, who recently found out he has a form of skin cancer.

Advertisement

After falling behind 17-0 in the second quarter, Washington leaned on a swarming defense in its first game since owner Daniel Snyder agreed to change the team's nickname and former employees alleged sexual harassment.

Washington recorded eight sacks and forced three turnovers to give its offense prime field position. The Eagles were held to 265 total offensive yards and were 5 of 14 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down.

RELATED Lamar Jackson powers Ravens to blowout win over Browns

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw two costly interceptions behind an injured offensive line. He completed 24 of his 42 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia also was without starting tailback Miles Sanders, who missed the game due to a hamstring injury. Boston Scott led the Eagles backfield with nine carries for 35 yards.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught eight passes for a team-best 101 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Zach Ertz had three catches for 18 yards and a score.

RELATED Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack to undergo MRI on Achilles injury

Haskins was 17-of-31 passing for 178 yards and threw his lone touchdown to tight end Logan Thomas. Terry McLaurin led all Washington pass-catchers with five receptions and 61 yards.

Barber finished with 29 yards on 17 carries to go with his two scores on the ground. Antonio Gibson had nine carries for 36 yards in his debut.

Washington visits the Arizona Cardinals next week. The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.