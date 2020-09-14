Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady led the NFL in jersey sales after the first week of the 2020 season.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Monday that Brady, who made his Buccaneers debut against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, had the top-selling jersey. His jersey has remained a hot item since he signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers earlier this year.

Advertisement

He was followed by New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Merchandise sales were up 35 percent compared to Week 1 of last season, according to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, setting a record for the best start ever to the NFL season.

Of the top five in jersey sales, Brady and Bosa were the only two players to suffer losses in Week 1. Brady and the Bucs lost to the Saints 34-23, while Bosa and the 49ers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 24-20.

Newton and the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 in their season opener, while Jackson led the Ravens to a 38-6 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.