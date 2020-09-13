Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Playing in their first game in the post-Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots opened the 2020 season with a 21-11 win over the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who joined the Patriots earlier this year after Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 78.9% of his passes for 155 yards.

"It was relatively picking up right where I remember the game to be," said Newton, who was playing for the first time in more than a year after a Lisfranc injury. "I think it was just a feeling-through process as well with [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels], coach Bill [Belichick], as well as [quarterbacks coach] Jedd [Fisch] to understand what they have.

"... We made the adjustments and we executed."

Newton's 75 rushing yards were the most by a Patriots quarterback since Steve Grogan, who ran for 81 in 1977.

Running back Sony Michel added 10 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots, who had 217 of their 357 total yards on the ground.

The Dolphins struggled offensively for most of the game and lost top wide receiver DeVante Parker, who exited in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was 20 of 30 for 191 yards and tossed three interceptions. Miami mustered only 269 total offensive yards against the Patriots.

"Just too many turnovers at the end of the day," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said.

Dolphins tailback Myles Gaskin led the team with nine carries for 40 yards. Jordan Howard scored Miami's only touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks next Sunday. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.