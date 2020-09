The Cleveland Browns lock arms during the national anthem before facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) and several other teammates kneel while others stand during the national anthem Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Cutouts of football fans placed in the end zone signal a change of atmosphere after COVID-19-related delays and new procedures were put in place at M&T Bank Stadium before Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) makes a catch in front of Cleveland Browns strong safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during the first half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine (C) celebrates with teammates after a fake punt attempt and fumble by Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan during the first half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) makes a reception in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) on a quarterback keeper during the first half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) grabs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for a sack Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) joins a celebration after defeating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Cleveland Browns during the first half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens cruised to a 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Jackson completed 20 of his 25 passes and added a team-best 45 rushing yards to spoil the debut of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland hasn't won a season opener since 2004.

Advertisement

"The guy was incredible last year," said Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who had two receiving touchdowns Sunday. "To me, he's obviously the best player in the world, and his arm reflects that."

"Lamar Jackson just played a phenomenal game in every single way," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He was probably the biggest difference in the game."

RELATED Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack to undergo MRI on Achilles injury

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards and was sacked twice. He threw an interception on the Browns' opening possession -- the first of three Browns turnovers in the game.

Those turnovers -- along with two missed kicks by Austin Seibert and a failed fake punt call by Stefanski -- also contributed to the rout.

"Very disappointed, obviously," Stefanski said. "But credit to the Baltimore Ravens. They deserved to win. They outcoached us, they outplayed us. We did a lot of things losing teams do."

RELATED NFL teams open season devoid of fans

Mark Ingram II led the Ravens backfield with 10 carries for 29 yards. Rookie tailback J.K. Dobbins was right behind him with seven rushes for 22 yards and two scores.

Ravens wideout Marquise Brown had five catches for a team-high 101 yards. Willie Snead IV had four grabs for 64 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry led the team with five receptions for 61 yards. Superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted 10 times but tallied just three catches for 22 yards.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku notched three receptions for 50 yards and the team's lone touchdown -- a 1-yard pass from Mayfield late in the first quarter.

The Browns host the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. The Ravens travel to play the Houston Texans next week.