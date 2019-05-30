Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is joining his fifth team in four years ahead of the 2019 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

A source told NFL Network Thursday that the AFC South franchise is expected to sign the veteran pass-catcher. Pryor visited the team Wednesday. The Jaguars quickly offered Pryor a contract, following the workout.

Pryor reunites with Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was the offensive coordinator when Pryor played for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. Pryor had one catch for 42 yards in three games that season.

The former Ohio State quarterback-turned-wide-receiver had 16 catches for 252 yards and two scores in eight games last season, while splitting the year with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Pryor had his best season as a wide receiver in 2016, when he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores in 16 games for the Browns.

Jacksonville has Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, D.J. Chark Jr., C.J. Board, Tyre Brady, Raphael Leonard, Dredrick Snelson and Michael Walker on its roster at wide receiver this off-season.