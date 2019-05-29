Former New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was released twice last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has a planned workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Sources informed NFL Network of the workout. Pryor is also expected to meet with members of the team's coaching staff.

The former Ohio State quarterback-turned-wide receiver had 16 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season while splitting time between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He signed with the Jets in March before being released in October. Pryor joined the Bills 11 days later before being cut again in November.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound pass-catcher entered the league as a third round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. Pryor, 29, started nine games at quarterback for the Raiders in 2013.

Pryor has 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns on 115 receptions in 51 games during his NFL career.