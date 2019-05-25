May 25 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker admitted he nearly died in a 2016 game on a podcast hosted by teammates Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.

Walker, 34, said he had fluid in his lungs after receiving an IV during an August 2016 game against the Oakland Raiders. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said he became "bloated" during the episode.

Walker told Lewan and Compton on "Bussin' With The Boys" the trainer who injected the IV "just wasn't paying attention."

The Titans said Walker left that game with "a loss of breath."

Lewan said he had a similar issue during a Week Three game against Jacksonville last year. The veteran offensive lineman received an IV after throwing up before the Titans' 9-6 win over the Jaguars.

"If you get a certain amount of CCs of air in your blood system - like 100 CCs will kill you," Lewan said. "If you get enough, it will make your heart dilate in a certain way."

Walker missed most of last season after dislocating his ankle in a Week One loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has 483 career catches for 5,673 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns.