Eagles re-sign OG Stefen Wisniewski for $1.5M

Philadelphia Eagles guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) has appeared in 46 games since joining the franchise in 2016. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back veteran guard Stefen Wisniewski in 2019, after re-signing the offensive lineman on Monday.

Philadelphia announced the signing, in addition to a series of additional moves. Sources told NFL Network that the guard agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Wisniewski's new pact includes an additional $500,000 available in incentives.

Wisniewski also tweeted the news, including a reference from the movie Talladega Nights.

"Hey Philly," Wisniewski tweeted. "I'm back. And I chose to sign in a tuxedo T-shirt because I wanted to be formal, but also I'm here to party ... on Broad Street ... in early February ... for another Super Bowl parade ... Let's go!"

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars cut QB Cody Kessler

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman entered the league as a second round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft. Wisniewski, 30, played his first four seasons in Oakland before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He signed with the Eagles in 2016.

Hey Philly...I'M BACK! And I chose to sign in a tuxedo T-shirt because I wanted to be formal, but also I'm here to party...on Broad Street...in early February...for another SB parade... RELATED Chicago Bears to trade for Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro Let's GOOOOO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUm7lmOhlq- Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) May 13, 2019

Wisniewski has appeared in 44 games for the Eagles over the last three seasons, including 34 starts. He will provide depth for the Eagles in 2019 and be a fill-in starter when needed.

The Eagles wrapped up rookie minicamp on Sunday and have OTA off-season workouts starting on May 21.