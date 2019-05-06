Chicago Bears to trade for Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro

The Chicago Bears released kicker Cody Parkey (1) after he missed a 43-yard field goal to potentially beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason last year. Chicago has been searching for a replacement for Parkey this off-season and are trading for Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears are adding another kicker to their roster as the franchise continues its off-season mission to fix its kicking woes.

League sources told ESPN and the Chicago Tribune that the Bears are trading a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Oakland Raiders for kicker Eddy Pineiro. If Pineiro isn't on the Bears' active roster for at least five games, the Raiders won't receive the conditional selection.

The 23-year-old Pineiro missed his rookie season with the Raiders after he was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury in 2018. The kicker was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts last preseason.

Pineiro joins Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry as the third kicker on the Bears' current roster. The trade for Pineiro comes after Chicago waived kickers Redford Jones and John Baron on Sunday following the conclusion of the team's rookie minicamp.

The Bears previously released kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard field goal that could have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason last year. The kick was slightly tipped and then bounced off the left upright and crossbar. He missed three extra points and eight field goal attempts in 2018 after signing a four-year deal to join the Bears.

Chicago has been unable to fix its kicking problems since the franchise released veteran kicker Robbie Gould before the start of the 2016 season. Gould is the team's all-time leading scorer.