May 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles made another solid defensive acquisition on Friday, signing former Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year deal.

Sources told NFL Network that the free agent defender will get $1.5 million fully guaranteed, including a $400,000 signing bonus. Brown's pact is for up to $3 million in total.

"How bout them Eagles," Brown tweeted Friday.

Brown, 29, had 96 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a sack and a pass defensed in 16 games last season for the Redskins. The second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft played his first four seasons for the Tennessee Titans. He joined the Buffalo Bills during the 2016 off-season. Brown made the Pro Bowl in his lone season for Buffalo, making 149 tackles and logging four sacks, along with two forced fumbles and an interception in 16 starts.

Brown signed a three-year deal with the Redskins in March 2018, before being released this March.

He joins an Eagles roster including fellow linebackers Nigel Bradham, Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, L.J. Fort, B.J. Bello and Paul Worrilow.