May 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released quarterback Cody Kessler.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of Kessler's release on Thursday. Kessler, 25, completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two scores and two interceptions in five games last season for the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback originally entered the league as a third round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. Kessler has a career quarterback rating of 83.7 and has completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 2,215 yards, eight scores and five interceptions in 17 NFL appearances.

Kessler started four games in 2018 for Jacksonville. He posted a 2-2 record in those starts.

The Jaguars signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in March.