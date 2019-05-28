May 28 (UPI) -- Quarterback Nick Foles was not with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tuesday OTA off-season workouts, citing personal reasons.

The Jaguars do not have a timetable for his return. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said the team is in contact with Foles.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family," Marrone told reporters.

The team will turn to Tanner Lee, Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough in Foles' absence. Lee was a sixth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Minshew was a sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. McGough was a seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

None of the Jaguars' backup quarterbacks have taken a snap during a regular-season NFL game. Foles, 30, is entering his eighth season. He signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars this off-season after spedning his 2017 and 2018 campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl LII MVP posted a 96 quarterback rating in five starts last season for the Eagles. Foles completed 72.3 percent of his throws for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in 2018.

Foles was expected to meet with the media Friday as of Monday afternoon. The Jaguars return to OTAs on Thursday and Friday before additional sessions in early June. Jacksonville has mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.