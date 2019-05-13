Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler spent the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was released last week. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles made some moves behind starting quarterback Carson Wentz, waiving former AAF quarterback Luis Perez and signing veteran backup Cody Kessler.

Philadelphia announced the moves on Monday. Kessler agreed to a one-year contract with the NFC East franchise. The Eagles also have quarterbacks Nate Sudfield and Clayton Thorson on the roster. Philadelphia selected Thorson out of Northwestern in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Kessler on Thursday. The three-year veteran completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in five games last season for the Jaguars. Kessler, 26, played his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after entering the league as a third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Perez, 24, suited up for the AAF's Birmingham Iron this season. He spent last off-season in camp with the Los Angeles Rams, before being released. He was 8-of-15 for 43 yards and an interception in one appearance during the 2018 preseason.

The Eagles begin OTA off-season workouts on May 21 and report to mandatory minicamp on June 11.