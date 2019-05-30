Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract in March with the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles returned to the team for off-season OTAs on Thursday after being absent because of his wife's miscarriage.

Sources told NFL Network on Thursday morning that Foles returned to the team.

Tori Foles announced Wednesday on Instagram that she was 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child when she went into labor early Sunday morning. She said she contracted f pneumonia in her blood, and that she is home from the hospital and recovering from the infection.

"Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong," Foles wrote in her Instagram post. "Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process."

Jacksonville cited "personal reasons" when explaining Foles' absence from Tuesday's voluntary session, but offered no timetable for the quarterback's return. Foles wrote on his Instagram story that it has "been a tough last week."

The Jaguars also have OTAs on Friday. Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the AFC South franchise in March.