Jaguars' Nick Foles absent from OTAs due to wife's miscarriage

May 29 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles missed one of the team's organized team activities because he was caring for his wife after she suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

Tori Foles announced Wednesday night on Instagram that she was only 15 weeks pregnant with their second child when she went into labor early Sunday morning. She also said that she contracted an infection of pneumonia in her blood.

"Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong," Tori Foles wrote. "Not long after, we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.

"The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Tori Foles said she was home from the hospital and recovering from the infection with antibiotics.

Nick Foles missed a voluntary practice Tuesday for a "personal reason." The Jaguars have no timetable for his return. The signal-caller posted on his Instagram story that "this has been a tough last week," and added that his wife "has written a beautiful post explaining our experience and what is in our hearts."

Jacksonville has OTAs on Thursday and Friday before additional sessions in early June. The Jaguars have mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.