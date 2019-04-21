Donovan McNabb: Philadelphia Eagles should draft another quarterback

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb said his old team should draft another quarterback. Former Eagles backup signal-caller Nick Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this off-season. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Donovan McNabb, who led the franchise to the Super Bowl in 2005, offered his opinion on what the organization should do at the quarterback position.

"I think in the next two years or so, [Carson Wentz] needs to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs," McNabb said on The Zach Gelb Show on Saturday. "What Nick Foles was able to do, take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful.

"[Wentz] hasn't been healthy. He hasn't really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode."

Wentz entered this off-season rehabbing his second season-ending injury in two seasons. His 2017 campaign ended after he suffered a major knee injury, sidelining him for Foles' Super Bowl run.

Wentz played in 11 games during the 2018 season but was shelved with three games remaining because of a back injury. Foles assumed the Eagles' starting quarterback job in Wentz's absence again in the playoffs.

"I think, personally, if he can't get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you," McNabb said. "If he can't get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don't know about his durability.

"Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz and he has to prove that in the next two years."

The Eagles let Foles walk in free agency and he signed a four-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this off-season. Nate Sudfeld and Luis Perez are the current backups to Wentz on Philadelphia's roster.