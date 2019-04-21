NFL Draft: Cowboys' Dak Prescott shares motivational message with Kyler Murray

April 21 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared an encouraging message with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In a video posted by the Oklahoma Sooners' official Twitter account Sunday, Prescott provided last season's Heisman Trophy winner with advice before Thursday's draft.

"Trust me, I know what it's like to be doubted," Prescott said. "Remember though, doubt is a gift. It takes you to the next level. So what if they doubt you. They doubted me too. Go get 'em, bro."

Prescott was drafted with the 135th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly became the Cowboys' starting quarterback. The Mississippi State product and two-time Pro Bowl selection has led the Cowboys to a 22-16 record and two postseason appearances in his three seasons with the franchise.

Murray shined during his first full season leading the Sooners' offense. He threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

Murray, who was measured at 5-foot-10 at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, has faced questions centered on his size and whether he wanted to play football or baseball on the professional level. The Oklahoma star could become the first-ever player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB Drafts.

The Oakland Athletics previously drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, but he opted to declare for the NFL Draft after his 2018 season at Oklahoma.

ESPN's latest mock draft has Murray going to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. The NFL Network also projects Murray as the top pick in the upcoming draft.

The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville.