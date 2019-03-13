NFL Draft: Kyler Murray impresses scouts with throws at Oklahoma pro day

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be a top-10 pick and could be selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

March 13 (UPI) -- Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray impressed many NFL scouts with his throwing accuracy during his pro day Wednesday in Norman, Okla.

Murray did not participate in drills during his appearance at February's NFL scouting combine. He was measured and did interviews at the combine, but was not measured Wednesday.

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the workout. Murray primarily took snaps out of the pocket and did not scramble during his throwing exercises.

"Kyler Murray's pro day has been pretty impressive to watch," NFL Network analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks tweeted. "He has A+ arm talent and is an 'easy' thrower. KM can make a wide range of throws to every area of the field. Touch, timing, anticipation, drive throws and feathery tosses. Plus, he's a A+ athlete."

Murray originally planned to run the 40-yard dash at the pro day, but decided not to make the run. He weighed in at 205 pounds. Murray threw 70 passes.

"The ball comes out quick, is firm," NFL Network analyst and former NFL general manager Charlie Casserly said on a broadcast of the workout. "You've got a catchable ball. That's great. He has been accurate on all of his throws and we've seen different NFL throws."

Murray is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, according to some mock drafts.

"Obviously coming out here and giving a little taste," Murray said on NFL Network. "Come out here, feel good and be relaxed and kinda make every throw ... just a little snippet and I thought we did that today."

Murray's former coach, Lincoln Riley, held a news conference and discussed the reviews of the quarterback.

"He's got an A-plus so far!"@TheKylerMurray is putting on a clinic at @OU_Football Pro Day. 🎯



📺: Path to the Draft: Pro Day on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VgKGVCM6a6 — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2019

"It was super complementary," Riley told reporters. "There were quite a few people there that haven't seen him throw live before. You get a perception in your mind of what you think someone is going to be like, when you see it in person, it was a very strong performance."

Murray, 21, completed 69 percent of his throws for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games last season for the Sooners. The Heisman Trophy winner also ran for 1,001 yards and 12 scores on 140 carries last season.