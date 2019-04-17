Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Top 2019 NFL Draft prospect Kyler Murray no longer plans to meet with the Washington Redskins this week.

A source told NFL Network that the Oklahoma quarterback changed his plans to meet with the team.

The move could mean that Murray or his representatives believe he will be selected before the Redskins' first pick in the first round of the draft, at No. 15. Murray is still the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the draft, according to several mock drafts.

He visited the New York Giants last week. The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers own picks No. 2 to No. 4, but those teams already have quarterbacks.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is expected to miss the 2019 regular season after breaking his leg last season. Washington traded for Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum in March. Colt McCoy is also on the Redskins' quarterback depth chart entering the 2019 season.