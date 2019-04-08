The Arizona Cardinals own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but have not revealed if they will select a quarterback with the pick. The Cardinals posted a 3-13 record in 2018 after selecting quarterback Josh Rosen (3) with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have been the team most linked to a possible off-season trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

Sources told ESPN last week that the Redskins were the team most interested in Rosen. NBC's Peter King echoed that sentiment in his column Monday, calling Washington his "favorite in the clubhouse" to deal for the Cardinals quarterback.

The New York Giants have also been linked to Rosen, but sources told ESPN that the Giants are not "in love" with the Cardinals gunslinger.

Rosen, 22, completed 55.2 percent of his throws for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games during his rookie campaign. The UCLA product started 13 games during his rookie campaign, posting a 3-10 record.

The Cardinals traded their No. 15 overall pick, a third round pick and a fifth round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft in order to select Rosen.

Sources told NFL Network that Rosen was the first Cardinals player to show up for the start of the team's off-season workout program Monday.

Speculation surrounds what the Cardinals might do with the No. 1 overall pick, but many reports suggest the team will select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Sources told ESPN and Bleacher Report last week that the Cardinals are going to take Murray with the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, while Arizona has been reportedly fielding offers for Rosen for weeks.

The Cardinals have voluntary minicamp from April 23 to 25 before mandatory minicamp begins June 11.