April 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be among the 23 prospects attending the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.
The league on Tuesday announced Murray and the 22 other players who will be in attendance for the event. Round 1 will begin Thursday, April 25, followed by rounds 2 and 3 Friday. Rounds 4 through 7 will be held Saturday.
The draft is being held in the state of Tennessee for the first time. The 2018 NFL Draft was hosted in Dallas.
Other prospects attending include Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Georgia defensive back DeAndre Baker, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown and Florida State defensive end Brian Burns.
The first day of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Day 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. and day 3 begins at noon. There will be 254 selections, including 32 compensatory choices awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.
The first round gives teams 10 minutes to decide each pick. Teams have seven minutes to pick a player in the second round and five minutes to make selections in rounds 3 to 6. Teams are given four minutes per selection in the seventh round.
The 2019 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.Other players attending
Michigan LB Devin Bush
Florida T Jawaan Taylor
Washington State T Andre Dillard
LSU LB Devin White
Iowa TE Noah Fant
Clemson DT Christian Wilkins
Oklahoma T Cody Ford
LSU CB Greedy Williams
Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson
Alabama T Jonah Williams
Alabama RB Josh Jacobs
Alabama DT Quinnen Williams
Duke QB Daniel Jones
Missouri QB Drew Lock
Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf
Houston DT Ed Oliver
Mississippi State DE Montez Sweat
2019 NFL Draft order
10. Denver Broncos
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)
19. Tennessee Titans
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)
31. Los Angeles Rams