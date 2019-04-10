Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be the first player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be among the 23 prospects attending the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

The league on Tuesday announced Murray and the 22 other players who will be in attendance for the event. Round 1 will begin Thursday, April 25, followed by rounds 2 and 3 Friday. Rounds 4 through 7 will be held Saturday.

The draft is being held in the state of Tennessee for the first time. The 2018 NFL Draft was hosted in Dallas.

Other prospects attending include Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Georgia defensive back DeAndre Baker, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown and Florida State defensive end Brian Burns.

The first day of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Day 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. and day 3 begins at noon. There will be 254 selections, including 32 compensatory choices awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

The first round gives teams 10 minutes to decide each pick. Teams have seven minutes to pick a player in the second round and five minutes to make selections in rounds 3 to 6. Teams are given four minutes per selection in the seventh round.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Michigan LB Devin Bush

Florida T Jawaan Taylor

Washington State T Andre Dillard

LSU LB Devin White

Iowa TE Noah Fant

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

Oklahoma T Cody Ford

LSU CB Greedy Williams

Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson

Alabama T Jonah Williams

Alabama RB Josh Jacobs

Alabama DT Quinnen Williams

Duke QB Daniel Jones

Missouri QB Drew Lock

Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf

Houston DT Ed Oliver

Mississippi State DE Montez Sweat

2019 NFL Draft order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots