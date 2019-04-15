Eli Manning expects Giants to take quarterback in 2019 NFL Draft

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning completed 66 percent of his throws for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts during his 2018 campaign. The Giants finished the season with a 5-11 record and own two first round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Eli Manning expects the New York Giants to select a new quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 15-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion said as much when he met with reporters at the Giants' first day of off-season workout program Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

Manning, 38, is entering the final year of the four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed with the Giants in 2015. The Giants own the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks in the 2019 NFL Draft and are expected to select a quarterback.

"I can see the Giants getting a young quarterback," Manning said. "I understand that. I still have to do my job. I will do my part. Same as last year. Go out there, play quarterback, win football games. That is what I am trying to do."

Manning also said he has "always had a great relationship with everyone" in the quarterbacks room. He also said he enjoys giving tips to the other quarterbacks, when asked what it would be like to mentor a younger quarterback if the Giants were to select one in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The longtime Giants quarterback said he spoke with general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmer "within the last month or so" about returning in 2019.

"They told me that I would come back and be on the team this year. I got word within the last month," Manning said.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins visited with the Giants on Monday, but Shurmer told reporters the team tries to keep prospect visits separate from what the team is doing.

"We try and keep that part separate," Shurmer said. "We have a couple more days of visits, as you know. It just so happens that Dwayne is in today. It will be somewhat separate. They really are not allowed to be involved too much with what we are doing. His visit will be similar to the ones we have had with the quarterbacks we have already brought in."

Oklahoma quarterback and expected first round pick Kyler Murray also visited with the Giants recently, as did Missouri's Drew Lock. Duke's Daniel Jones also worked out for the Giants this off-season.