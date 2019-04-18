Miami Dolphins pick up fifth-year option on OT Laremy Tunsil

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil had the fifth-year option of his contract get picked up Thursday. He is now signed through the 2020 season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, the team announced Thursday.

The deal keeps Tunsil from entering free agency after this season. It will pay him about $10 million for the 2020 campaign.

The deal is guaranteed against injury, and the Dolphins could rescind the option before the beginning of the 2020 league year next March without incurring any dead money, allowing Tunsil to become a free agent.

We have exercised the fifth-year option on tackle Laremy Tunsil. He is now signed through the 2020 season.



Read More >> https://t.co/eP8deHwoZM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019

The Dolphins originally drafted Tunsil in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He has started 44 career games in three seasons with the team.

Tunsil was a Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) All-Rookie team selection in 2016. The durable offensive lineman has started at least 14 games in each of his first three campaigns, including 15 starts at left tackle in 2018.