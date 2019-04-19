Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey responds to Tom Coughlin's criticism

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has remained absent from the team's voluntary workouts this off-season. Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin criticized Ramsey for his absence. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville star cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded Friday to Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin's criticism of his absence from voluntary workouts.

Ramsey addressed Coughlin's comment on social media, saying that the Jaguars understand why he isn't there and that he'll show up "when it's time." The All-Pro defensive back didn't elaborate on why he decided to skip the team's voluntary off-season workouts.

"'Fully aware' and 'voluntary' meaning I don't have to be there but they know the exact reasons I am not," Ramsey wrote on Twitter. "My teammates know it's all love and know I'll be ready when it's time!"

Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, also tweeted a statement about his client's absence, but didn't specify the reasons for Ramsey missing workouts.

"To be clear, Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his off-season," Mulugheta wrote. "He's spending time with his young daughter and family while training in his hometown of Nashville. In addition the Jags are fully aware of why he is not taking part in the voluntary off-season program."

“Fully aware” & “voluntary” meaning I don’t HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not. My teammates know it’s ALL love & know I’ll be ready when it’s time! 💯 https://t.co/NASgnu6egT — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 19, 2019

Ramsey and Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith are the only players on the team's roster not attending the voluntary off-season conditioning program, which started Monday. Coughlin singled out the players during his speech at the Jaguars' annual state of the franchise presentation Thursday, but he didn't mention either defender by name.

"We're very close to 100 percent attendance, and, quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side-by-side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals," Coughlin said. "Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team."

Ramsey didn't participate in last year's voluntary workouts. Smith had attended the voluntary off-season program every year since he was drafted in 2014.