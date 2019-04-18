Washington Redskins sign DL Matt Ioannidis, one other

April 18 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins signed defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Ioannidis' deal is for three years with a base value of $21.75 million, including $3 million in incentives. The team didn't confirm financial terms of the agreement. The deal prevents Ioannidis from entering the free-agent market after this season.

The Redskins originally drafted Ioannidis in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple. The defensive lineman, who was cut after his first training camp with the team, has worked his way into Washington's starting rotation on the line, alongside Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Ioannidis has appeared in 38 regular-season games (19 starts) in his NFL career. He has compiled 66 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Ioannidis posted career highs in total tackles (32) and sacks (7.5). He had a career-high 2.5 sacks against the New York Giants in Week 8 last season.

After Ioannidis' extension, the Redskins will have the core of their defensive line secured for at least the next two campaigns, provided the team picks up Allen's fifth-year option in 2021.

The Redskins also announced the signing of quarterback Josh Woodrum on Thursday. He played for the Alliance of American Football's (AAF) Salt Lake Stallions.