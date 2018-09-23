Trick play helps Miami Dolphins beat Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in Miami. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson were the most explosive players on the field on Sunday in the Miami Dolphins' 28-20 win against the Oakland Raiders.

The Dolphins took their first lead with 7:18 remaining in the game. They got the go-ahead score by going deep in the playbook. Miami faced a 1st and 10 on the 48-yard-line while trailing 17-14. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a snap and handed it off to Frank Gore. The veteran running back then turned and flipped the ball back to Wilson on a reverse.

Wilson darted to the right flank and lofted a pass to a wide-open Grant. The small-but-speedy wide receiver scorched down the sideline and juked a final defender before going into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

"It was just chemistry," Wilson said. "I knew that was going to be a touchdown and all he told me is 'make sure you score. If you get tackled by one man in the open field, you owe me $100.'"

"Now he owes me $100 for scoring. That's what we do man."

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the following possession. Wilson added an exclamation point on the resulting drive, burning defenders down the left flank for a 74-yard touchdown. Grant ran up to Wilson before he reached the end zone, giving him a high-five on the field to celebrate the game-clinching score.

Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson annihilated Dolphins defenders in the first quarter, going off for three catches for 139 yards and a score. Nelson's 12-yard score gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Kenny Stills tied the game for the Dolphins, catching a 34-yard pass from Tannehill on Miami's first drive of the second quarter. The Raiders responded with a long drive, ending in a field goal and a 10-7 lead. Oakland held the three point edge through the half before adding on with a one-yard Marshawn Lynch run on their first drive of the second half.

Tannehill answered back on the resulting drive, flipping a short pass to Grant and watching him turn the corner for an 18-yard touchdown. Then came the trick play, which helped the Dolphins improve to 3-0 on the season and sank the Raiders to 0-3.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he stole the trick play from former coach Mike Martz.

"We are really trying to expand Albert and Jakeem's packages," Gase said. "We keep drawing them. We have guys that can do a lot of different things. They can throw it. They can run it. We've done a couple of things already this year that are really going to work to our benefit."

He also said the Dolphins have "a lot" more trick plays in the playbook.

"I'm glad it worked," Gase said. "Good timing ... I thought those guys had pretty good execution of the play."

Tannehill completed 17-of-23 passes for 289 yards and three scores. Grant had 70 yards and two scores on two receptions. Wilson had 74 yards and a score, while also tossing the score to Grant. Stills logged 61 yards and a score on three receptions.

Lynch had a game-high 64 yards and a score on 19 carries for the Raiders. Carr completed 27-of-39 passes for 345 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

"They played great for us," Tannehill said. "We've known the talent [Wilson and Grant] had since the spring. I saw flashes the last few games ... but today they really came up big for us."

The Dolphins face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Raiders look for their first win when they host the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Oakland.

"We didn't finish some drives in the red zone, that's the story of the game," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "There are a lot of stories behind the scenes."