Coach Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins are off to a hot start. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Dolphins had spread the receiving wealth without him, and it's working

There have been many, during DeVante Parker's tenure with the Dolphins, who have questioned his conditioning, his readiness to play.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday, at his press conference following the team's 20-12 win against the Jets, that none of that was an issue, when he chose to sit Parker for a second straight week.

"He could've played," Gase said told reporters "I told him he was going to be inactive. We went through the week. We weren't really sure how it was going to go as we went through the week once we got into actual contact periods with a defender hitting down on his arms and, possibly, his hand. He did a good job."

Still, Gase decided to dress just four receivers -- Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.

While at times they struggled to get separation down the field, and Ryan Tannehill held the ball too long, they did make the most of the widely distributed targets.

Wilson had three catches on five targets, including a touchdown.

Amendola had four catches on four targets, including a tough catch in traffic, after which was shaken up.

Grant had two catches on four targets.

Stills had two catches on three targets, for just 17 yards, and the Dolphins would like him to have something closer to the impact he had in the opener, when he scored two touchdowns.

Still, compare that to the first two games of the 2017 season, when the since-departed Jarvis Landry was targeted 26 times in the first two games, catching 19 of those passes, but totaling just 136 yards.

Even with the slow second game, Stills has 123 yards on six catches.

The Dolphins threw 79 times in the first two games of last season, and scored 25 points.

They've thrown 59 times in the first two games of this season, and scored 49 points.

So there's much more even distribution.

Grant has been targeted 11 times, Amendola 10 times, Wilson nine times and Stills eight times.

It's unclear what Parker would provide at this stage, that they aren't already.

--WR Albert Wilson is averaging 11.33 yards a catch and is also being utilized in the running game.

--WR Danny Amendola is leading the team with eight receptions and the chemistry with Tannehill is already evident.

--RB Frank Gore has been a revelation. Not only did the ageless running back become the NFL's fourth all-time leading rusher on Sunday, his conversion on third-and-19 on the final drive was a dagger to the Jets. Gore drifted out of the backfield and not only made a spectacular catch but scampered just far enough for a vital first down.

--DE Robert Quinn recorded his first sack Sunday and put heat on Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold much of the day.

--S Minkah Fitzpatrick made a beeline for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, filing for the official rights to "FitzMagic" as a name to use on signature apparel, according to a report by sports business writer Darren Heitner. Fitzpatrick has been exceptional in his first two games. The No. 11 overall pick has stymied any attempts in his direction, and he hasn't been shy about sharing it.