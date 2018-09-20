Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken a regular-season snap since the 2016-17 season. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- News on Colin Kaepernick's possible return to the NFL could be coming as soon as next week.

Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that his client is watching the NFL -- particularly the Miami Dolphins -- paying attention to Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson. The Dolphins wide receivers have been following in Kaepernick's footsteps by kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Geragos said that Kaepernick might not be interested in joining the Dolphins, but he has two other teams in mind.

"I would just say, 'Stay tuned,'" Geragos said. "Next week there may be some news."

Geragos would not directly say that the news would regard Kaepernick signing a contract. He also invoked attorney-client privileged when pushed for why he believes there will be news coming out.

"I wouldn't say [he'll] join the Dolphins," Geragos said. "I've got two other teams that will remain nameless."

Geragos also linked the Oakland Raiders to Kaepernick, saying: "If [former owner] Al Davis was still alive, that's all I'm going to say."

He later mentioned Robert Kraft when asked about Meek Mill's upcoming "anthem" about Kaepernick, saying that the New England Patriots owner visited the rapper when he was in prison earlier this year.

Kaepernick hasn't taken an NFL snap since Jan. 1, 2017, the final game for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016-17 season. The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft owns a career quarterback rating of 88.9 with 72 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and 12,271 passing yards in 69 games.

He also has a collusion grievance against the league that is set to go to trial. That complaint alleges that Kaepernick's inability to secure a contract since becoming a free agent has been due to an agreement among team owners and the NFL, which violates the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.