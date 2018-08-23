Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive tackle Brandon Banks.

Indianapolis waived wide receiver Matt Hazel with an injury designation in a corresponding transaction. The Colts announced the moves on Thursday.

Banks, 24, is entering his second season. He signed with the Washington Redskins last offseason as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Charlotte. The 6-foot-3, 267-pound defensive lineman spent time on the Redskins' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in one regular-season game and made a tackle.

Banks had 132 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and an interception in 45 games at North Carolina Charlotte.

Hazel, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass-catcher had one catch for one yard in four games last season for the Colts. He has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Redskins. He had appeared in nine games during his NFL tenure.

The Colts have Al Woods listed as their starting nose tackle with Denico Autry penciled in at under tackle on their unofficial depth chart. Ryan Grant and T.Y. Hilton are the team's starting wide receivers, with James Wright and Chester Rogers at second string.