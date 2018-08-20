Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) celebrates his 26 yard touchdown pass to win the game 27-24 in sudden death overtime against the Cleveland Browns in 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent wide receiver Cobi Hamilton and waived running back Tion Green.

Indianapolis announced the transactions on Monday. Hamilton, 27, had one catch for eight yards in three games last season for the Houston Texans. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound pass catcher entered the NFL as a sixth round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Hamilton has 18 catches for 242 yards and two scores in 14 career games. He also has 83 yards on five kickoff returns. Hamilton has also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Green, 24, signed with the Colts on Aug. 14. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back had 42 carries for 165 yards and two scores in five games in 2017 for the Detroit Lions.

The Colts have Ryan Grant and T.Y. Hilton listed as their starting wide receivers on their unofficial depth chart. James Wright and Chester Rogers are listed as second-string pass catchers. The Colts also have Zach Pascal, Steeve Ishmael, Seantavius Jones, Matt Hazel, K.J. Brent, Reece Fountain, Kasen Williams and Krishawn Hogan as reserve wide receivers on their depth chart.