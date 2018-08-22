Indianapolis Colts re-sign RB Tion Green, waive-injured RB Josh Ferguson

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed running back Tion Green and waived running back Josh Ferguson with an injury designation.

Indianapolis announced the roster moves on Wednesday. The Colts waived the 24-year-old on Wednesday when they signed free agent wide receiver Cobi Hamilton. Indianapolis originally signed the University of Cincinnati star on Aug. 14. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back had 42 carries for 165 yards and two scores and two receptions for 14 yards in five games in 2017 with the Detroit Lions.

Ferguson -- who will land on the Colts' injured reserve list if he clears waivers -- has 16 carries for 25 yards and 23 catches for 152 yards in 26 career NFL appearances, all for the Colts over the last two seasons. He also has 166 yards on nine kickoff returns. He joined the Colts in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

The Colts' unofficial depth chart includes Marlon Mack starting at running back with Robert Turbin listed as a second-string option. The Colts' reserve running backs include Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Brandon Oliver.

Turbin is suspended for four games, while Mack is dealing with a hamstring issue.