Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction

Tony Romo's admittedly early prediction of the Green Bay Packers facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LIII drew a response from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The NFL's official Instagram account posted a photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey with the prediction of Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst.

Brady, who is a five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, opted to chime in on Instagram.

"We will see tony, we will see!" the 40-year-old Brady wrote.

Romo picked the Jaguars in part because they "had the Patriots on the ropes" in the AFC Championship Game last season. With that said, Romo was quick to praise the Patriots for their consistency over the years.

"You can never count out New England," Romo said. "As long as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are breathing, the easy pick is them."

Romo also dismissed the reported rift between Brady and Belichick as overblown.

"I think they probably squabble just like any married couple for 20 years, and then they also love each other," he said.

"I just think when you work together for 15 to 20 years, whatever it is, I think that whenever you have the success that they have, people have to come up with stuff. I also think that I've been upset with my coaches before, and then you come back and you're fine. And then you get upset with them, and you come back and you're fine. It's a part of sports."

Brady threw for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions last season.

He will join the Patriots in reporting to camp on July 26.