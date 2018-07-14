Tony Romo: Packers vs. Jaguars in Super Bowl LIII

Tony Romo wasn't too keen on making his Super Bowl LIII prediction in July, but alas he went public with an interesting matchup.

"If I had to pick right now? It's pretty early," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst said when asked for his prediction by NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes. "Thing about the NFL is things change pretty fast. Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens, but, um... if I was picking right now, I'd probably go with Green Bay versus Jacksonville. That would be a tentative, rough guess here in the summer months."

The Green Bay Packers feature two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection Aaron Rodgers, although Romo sees a key offseason acquisition making a significant difference.

"The Jimmy Graham addition is gonna be very big," Romo said. "A lot of the field goals are going to turn into touchdowns because of that, having him as a weapon. And then I think their secondary, which I think has been a weakness for a few years and cost them some games, I think that's gonna improve this year."

Romo was on record as saying that the Packers were the "team to beat" this season, despite the club missing the playoffs for the first time in almst a decade after last year's 7-9 finish.

"I really think, for Green Bay, if their secondary is a little bit better, I think they are the team to beat going into the football season," Romo said in June, via WTMJ in Milwaukee. "I think that team has a shot at a really good season, I'll say that."

As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, well, Romo quickly reminded everyone about the team that defeated them in the AFC Championship Game in January.

"You can never count out New England," Romo said. "As long as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are breathing, the easy pick is them."

Romo will be in attendance for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3, either applauding his pick made in July or likely neglecting to mention it at all.