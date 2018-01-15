Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton to coach Pro Bowl teams

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 15, 2018 at 7:23 PM
A day after suffering close losses in their divisional playoff games, the coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints were selected to lead the Pro Bowl teams, the NFL announced Monday.

The game will be played in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 28 in the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

The AFC team will be led by Mike Tomlin, whose Steelers were handed a 45-42 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The NFC team will be led by Sean Payton, whose Saints allowed Stefon Diggs' 61-yard touchdown as time expired in a 29-24 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Each conference will be led by two Legends Captain -- one for the offense and one for the defense.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor will lead the AFC. The NFC will be led by three-time Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks.

