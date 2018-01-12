Chiefs QB Smith to replace Rivers in Pro Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was named as a replacement for Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers on the AFC roster for the upcoming Pro Bowl, the team announced Friday.

Smith will be making his third Pro Bowl appearance and join teammates Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in the game on Jan. 28.

The 33-year-old Smith set career highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7) during the 2017 season. He was talked about as a possible NFL MVP candidate after a fast start before the Chiefs dropped six of seven to effectively end that conversation.

Smith completed 24 of 33 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round.

Rivers, 36, completed 360 of 575 passes for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.