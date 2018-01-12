Hasselbeck to call Pro Bowl in potential MNF audition

Matt Hasselbeck will replace Jon Gruden on ESPN's telecast of the Pro Bowl, the network announced Friday.

Hasselbeck will join play-by-play broadcaster Sean McDonough as well as sideline reporter Lisa Salters for the game on Jan. 28. The move could be considered as a tryout for the Monday Night Football analyst job that has been left vacant since Gruden was hired as coach of the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.

"Matt has experience calling games and will be a great fit alongside Sean McDonough for this Pro Bowl assignment," said Stephanie Druley, ESPN's senior vice president, events & studio production.

"He is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback with connections to many players and coaches throughout the league, and he was already scheduled to cover the game as part of our ESPN studio team."

Hasselbeck said he was looking forward to the assignment.

"Making the Pro Bowl is a special achievement as a player -- it's pretty humbling. But the part I enjoyed most is getting to know the best of the best in a relaxed setting," the 42-year-old Hasselbeck said in a statement. "Now I get to do it again in another role. I can't wait to call the Skills Showdown and the Pro Bowl game with Sean and Lisa."

Gruden served as an analyst on Monday Night Football for nine seasons overall, and the last two with McDonough.

"The process for determining our new Monday Night Football booth is already underway," Druley said. "We are looking at both internal and external candidates and expect to have a decision made this spring. This is one of the most high-profile and attractive positions in all of sports broadcasting so we want to take our time to ensure we make the best decision."