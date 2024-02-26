Trending
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms

By Alex Butler
The Los Angeles Clippers' new logo features a ship, large navy blue C and resembles a compass. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers announced a rebranding, introducing new logos and uniforms Monday ahead of their move to the Intuit Dome in 2025.

"Embracing our maritime roots in a modern design, we take inspiration from past and future as we embark on a new era at Intuit Dome," the Clippers said in a news release.

The new logo is a departure from the Clippers' current mark, which features a basketball with a large blue C in the middle, with the red letters L and C inside.

Red, blue and white still are the primary colors for the new mark, which includes a ship with a large blue C around it, resembling a compass.

The hull of the ship, a nod to the team's San Diego Harbor origins, includes basketball seams. The Clippers unveiled three editions for their uniforms: Icon, Association and Statement.

The Clippers -- who will wear the uniforms next season -- also posted images of new font script, which will appear on the navy, red and pacific blue garb. They used star players Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as models for the uniform release.

The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled new jerseys Monday in a news release. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers
Icon and Association editions feature a modernized version of the classic Clippers script, a longtime fan favorite, in bold Clippers navy and red," the Clippers said.

"The uniforms are simple and streamlined, with a thin trim of pacific blue, which stretches from the global logo like the horizon line of the ocean. Even the font of the numbers evokes those on Naval warships."

The Clippers (37-19) sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They will host the No. 9 Los Angeles Lakers (31-28) at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Clippers, who share Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers, will open the Intuit Dome this summer and play their home games in the new Inglewood, Calif., facility.

