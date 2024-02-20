Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 7:40 PM

Fubo sues Disney, Fox, Warner over planned joint sports streaming service

By Ehren Wynder
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Sports streaming platform Fubo on Tuesday said it is suing Disney, Warner Bros. and Fox Corp. over alleged anti-trust law violation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Sports streaming platform Fubo on Tuesday said it is suing Disney, Warner Bros. and Fox Corp. over alleged anti-trust law violation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Live sports streaming platform Fubo said Tuesday it is suing Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery over its planned joint sports streaming platform, alleging the three companies engaged in "anti-competitive practices."

For nine years, Fubo has offered a package of live sports streaming channels, which it boasts as less expensive compared to traditional cable.

Advertisement

Media outlets reported Fubo's, lawsuit, which alleged the three companies "engaged in a long-running pattern of stymying Fubo's sports-first streaming service by engaging in anti-competitive practices," and that this joint streaming venture is the latest effort "to eliminate competition in the sports-first streaming market and capture this market for themselves."

Disney, Warner Discovery and Fox Sports earlier this month announced plans to offer NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and college sports broadcasts, as well as golf, tennis and NASCAR under a standalone app.

Related

Each of the three companies would own one-third of the yet-unnamed streaming service and license their sports content on a nonexclusive basis.

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, had said the new streaming service would be "a major win for sports fans and an important step forward for the media business."

Advertisement

Fubo, however, said the move violates antitrust laws and that it had incurred "billions of dollars" in damages.

The company alleged Disney, Fox and Warner together engaged in tactics to prevent Fubo from competing fairly by forcing it to carry dozens of non-sports channels that "Fubo's customers do not want as a condition of licensing the Defendants' sports channels."

Fubo also alleged it was charged content licensing rates 50% higher than the companies charged other distributors.

"Each of these companies has consistently engaged in anticompetitive practices that aim to monopolize the market, stifle any form of competition, create higher pricing for subscribers and cheat consumers from deserved choice," David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo, told media outlets.

Fubo said it is seeking "substantial" monetary damages but did not specify an amount.

Latest Headlines

New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
Sports News // 8 hours ago
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The new 12-team College Football Playoff will feature the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams, the College Football Playoff board announced Tuesday.
Germany's Andreas Brehme, who scored 1990 World Cup winner, dies at 63
Soccer // 9 hours ago
Germany's Andreas Brehme, who scored 1990 World Cup winner, dies at 63
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Andreas Brehme, who scored the game-winning goal for Germany to win the 1990 World Cup, died from cardiac arrest, his partner, former teams and German soccer officials announced Tuesday. He was 63.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
NFL // 9 hours ago
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater retires from NFL
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater will end his 16-year career and retire from the NFL, he announced Tuesday in a letter posted to the team website.
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
NFL // 11 hours ago
NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham will be the lead navigator of a four person crew that plans to row more than 600 miles nonstop across the frigid Arctic Ocean in 2025, he announced on social media.
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
MLB // 12 hours ago
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma is now the second-winningest coach in men's or women's college basketball, after passing Mike Krzyzewski for the honor through a 75-53 UConn win over Creighton.
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A flurry of fists flew in the handshake line after a Texas A&M-Commerce win over Incarnate Word, with several angered college basketball players needing to be separated on the floor of a tiny San Antonio gym.
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Sports News // 22 hours ago
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- William Byron took a tap from behind and nudged Brad Keselowski's car sideways, taking out a large portion of the field with nine laps to go in the Daytona 500 before going on to win Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
MLB // 1 day ago
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
MLB // 1 day ago
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce throw punches in college basketball brawl
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
New 5-7 format approved for 12-team College Football Playoff
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement