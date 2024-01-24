Trending
NBA
Jan. 24, 2024 / 10:45 PM

Grizzlies hand Heat fourth-straight loss, spoil Rozier debut

By Alex Butler
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 25 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies shooters sank 17 3-pointers, while defenders forced 17 turnovers, en route to handing the Miami Heat a fourth-consecutive loss Wednesday in Miami.

The Grizzlies made 47.2% (17 of 37) of their shots from downtown, compared to the Heat's 33.3% (11 of 33) clip in the 105-96 victory. They also spoiled the Heat debut of guard Terry Rozier, who joined the team Tuesday in a trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

Forward Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, including 13 in the third quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 15 points apiece. G.G. Jackson scored 17 off the Grizzlies bench.

"We ran them off the line and tried our best to do that," Williams said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "We made them make tough shots."

The Heat went on a 12-3 run to take initial control midway through the first quarter. They held a 22-21 edge to start the second.

The Grizzlies scored the first four points of the quarter to take a narrow lead. The Heat quickly answered, but couldn't keep pace. They were outscored 28-20 in the frame, trailed 49-42 at halftime and never led again.

Jackson scored nine points off the Grizzlies bench in the second quarter. Williams chipped in eight points in the frame.

The Heat and Grizzlies exchanged baskets through the first half of the third quarter. The Grizzlies then used a 10-2 run to take a 78-64 edge. They outscored the Heat 33-26 in the quarter and carried an 82-68 lead into the fourth.

The Heat warmed in the final frame, using a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to five points with 5:41 remaining. They cut the Grizzlies advantage to two after Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro hit consecutive 3-pointers with about two minutes remaining, but didn't get closer.

The Grizzlies scored the final seven points of the game to seal the victory.

Heat center Bam Adebayo totaled 15 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in the loss. Herro paced the Heat with 18 points. Martin and Jimmy Butler logged 15 points apiece.

Rozier scored nine points, with five assists, four rebounds and three steals in his Heat debut.

"There were a lot of uncharacteristic plays offensively," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said at his postgame news conference. "I felt like we did a lot of good things offensively, but it would lead to a missed shot or a shot that would rim in and out.

"It's just going to take some fortitude. It's OK to have a grind in this business, where things are not necessarily going your way. ... Nobody is happy or conformable with this."

The Heat (24-20) will host the Boston Celtics (35-10) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Miami. The Grizzlies (16-27) will host the Orlando Magic (23-21) at 8 p.m. Friday in Memphis.

