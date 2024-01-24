Doc Rivers to be new Milwaukee Bucks coach

1 of 3 | Doc Rivers will become the new Milwaukee Bucks coach just 24 hours after the team fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin, multiple sources reported Wednesday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday decided to hire Doc Rivers as the new team coach. The new hire happened 24 hours after the team rid itself of former coach Adrian Griffin, who posted a 30-13 record in his first year. Advertisement

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski writing on X, Rivers will join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to lead the Bucks.

NBA reporter Shams Charania also reported on X that Rivers had agreed to a deal to coach the Bucks.

Rivers was fired as coach of the 76ers last year after Philadelphia lost to the Celtics in the East semi-finals.

Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Chris Mannix said on x, "Doc Rivers deal is expected to be a very lucrative one."

Mannix said Rivers was in a strong bargaining position to get the deal to leave ESPN and get back to coaching.

The Bucks rank 21st in the NBA .

Rivers led three of the 13 teams in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead.

Rivers played at Marquette University from 1980-1983 and led the Boston Celtics to a 2006 NBA championship. He has coached the 76ers, Clippers and Magic.