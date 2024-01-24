Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 24, 2024 / 2:19 PM

Doc Rivers to be new Milwaukee Bucks coach

By Doug Cunningham
Doc Rivers will become the new Milwaukee Bucks coach just 24 hours after the team fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin, multiple sources reported Wednesday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 3 | Doc Rivers will become the new Milwaukee Bucks coach just 24 hours after the team fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin, multiple sources reported Wednesday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday decided to hire Doc Rivers as the new team coach.

The new hire happened 24 hours after the team rid itself of former coach Adrian Griffin, who posted a 30-13 record in his first year.

Advertisement

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski writing on X, Rivers will join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to lead the Bucks.

NBA reporter Shams Charania also reported on X that Rivers had agreed to a deal to coach the Bucks.

Rivers was fired as coach of the 76ers last year after Philadelphia lost to the Celtics in the East semi-finals.

Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Chris Mannix said on x, "Doc Rivers deal is expected to be a very lucrative one."

Mannix said Rivers was in a strong bargaining position to get the deal to leave ESPN and get back to coaching.

The Bucks rank 21st in the NBA .

Rivers led three of the 13 teams in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead.

Rivers played at Marquette University from 1980-1983 and led the Boston Celtics to a 2006 NBA championship. He has coached the 76ers, Clippers and Magic.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
NBA // 1 day ago
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating its anti-drug program, the league announced Tuesday.
Hornets to trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, draft pick
NBA // 1 day ago
Hornets to trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, draft pick
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round draft pick, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Joel Embiid credits 'extremely unselfish' 76ers for 70-point night
NBA // 1 day ago
Joel Embiid credits 'extremely unselfish' 76ers for 70-point night
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid immediately attributed a historic 70-point performance to his teammates when he met with reporters after making 24 field goals and 21 free throws in a Philadelphia 76ers win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards converts self alley-oop off backboard
NBA // 5 days ago
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards converts self alley-oop off backboard
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards did several crossovers, pump faked and threw a pass off the backboard before catching the ball and slamming it for an innovative dunk in a Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
NBA // 6 days ago
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks is being postponed after the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
NBA // 1 week ago
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. The Warriors game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed.
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
NBA // 1 week ago
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard, who was eligible for an extension worth more than $200 million, said agreeing to his three-year, $153 million deal gives the Los Angeles Clippers a better chance to re-sign his star teammates.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often appeared to hover, pausing mid-flight while deciding between rim attacks and sizzling passes, as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $100 million.
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and several other assistants after another 9-8 season in 2023-24, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Brewers agree to deal with ex-Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins
Brewers agree to deal with ex-Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins
Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement