Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers will be the first major professional sports team in the United States to sport QR code patches on their jerseys, starting with their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pacers partnered with Fishers, Ind.,-based tech startup Spokenote for the deal. A Spokenote QR code box will be on the front left shoulder of the Pacers jerseys.

Fans can scan the codes with their phones for Pacers content. They can take the scans from the player jerseys during the game, from game photos and from the retail versions of the merchandise.

"We are thrilled to have Spokenote as our jersey patch partner, and their innovative product will allow us to engage our fans in many new and different ways," Pacers president Todd Taylor said in a news release.

The new advertiser's technology allows users to combine videos and messages to physical Spokenote stickers with unique digital landing pages.

We are excited to announce a first-of-its-kind jersey patch partnership with Fishers-based Spokenote. We are the first major professional sports franchise in the United States to debut a QR code-like patch, a Spokenote code that will give fans access to unique content. Advertisement Learn... pic.twitter.com/naNCT6UKgf— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 3, 2024

The Pacers (18-14) will host the Bucks (24-9) at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They are on a four-game winning streak.

The Bucks own the third-best record in the NBA and are in second place, behind the first-place Boston Celtics (26-7) in the Eastern Conference standings.