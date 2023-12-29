Trending
Dec. 29, 2023

Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double

By Alex Butler
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in Denver. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in Denver. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic scored 26 points while making all 11 of his shot attempts and totaling 14 rebounds and 10 assists to log his third career perfect-shooting triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlin for the most in NBA history.

Jokic accomplished the feat in a 142-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in Denver. He also went 3 for 3 from the free throw line and 1 for 1 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

"It's a miss and make game," Jokic told reporters. "Of course, sometimes you miss, sometimes you make. I made all of my shots. It's not going to be a lot of those nights."

Jokic logged his first perfect triple-double in 2018, when he totaled 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 11 of 11 shooting against the Phoenix Suns.

He accomplished it again in January, with 14 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chamberlain registered his first perfect triple-double in 1966, with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in a Philadelphia 76ers win over the Lakers. He went 12 for 12 from the floor in that game.

Advertisement

He then scored 42 points, with 30 rebounds and 10 assists in a 1967 win over the Baltimore Bullets, making all 18 shot attempts in that 76ers win.

Chamberlain logged his final perfect triple-double that same year, with 16 points, 28 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over the Lakers. He went 6 for 6 from the floor.

Chamberlain registered several more perfect shooting nights, but never paired it with a triple-double in the final years of his career.

The Nuggets outscored the Grizzlies 64-46 in the paint and 53-44 off the bench in Thursday's win. They held a 53-36 edge in rebounding.

The Nuggets also shot 57.3% from the field, compared to the Grizzlies' 41.6% clip, and made 48.8% of their 3-point attempts. The Grizzlies shot 37.1% from 3-point range.

Jokic registered 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first quarter. The Nuggets outscored the Grizzlies 33-27 over the first 12 minutes. The Nuggets center scored just two points, with three rebounds and three assists in the second quarter. The Nuggets led 65-48 at halftime.

Jokic poured in another 11 points, with seven rebounds and five assists in the third quarter. The Nuggets carried a 106-83 lead into the fourth. Jokic, who left the game with 1:06 remaining in the third, did not play in the final quarter. The Nuggets outscored the Grizzlies 36-22 over the final 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray totaled 23 points and nine assists in the victory. Forward Peyton Watson chipped in 20 points for the Nuggets.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane totaled 23 points.

The Nuggets (23-10) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at 9 p.m. EST Friday in Denver. The Grizzlies (10-20) will play the Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) at 10:30 p.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

