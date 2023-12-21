Trending
NBA
Dec. 21, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Joel Embiid nets 51, leads 76ers past Timberwolves

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 19 of his 51 points in the third quarter of a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid scored at least 50 points for the seventh time of his career, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia.

The All-Star center made 17 of 25 shots en route to the 51-point effort Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. He also totaled 17 made free throws and collected 12 rebounds.

"I took what was being given to me," Embiid told reporters. "And I've been trying to figure out is when to be aggressive and when to let my teammates do their thing."

Embiid, who leads the NBA with a career-high 35.1 points per game, has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 12-consecutive games.

The Timberwolves raced out to an 8-0 lead off Wednesday's opening tip-off. Embiid and the 76ers responded with seven-unanswered points. They went on to use a 12-3 run to steal momentum and led 28-24 to start the second quarter.

The Sixers increased their lead to nine to start the second. The Timberwolves rallied several times over the next 10 minutes, but could not close the deficit. The Sixers held a 64-60 edge at the break.

Embiid hit a jump shot to start the third, but the Timberwolves followed with a 13-0 run for a 73-66 lead. Embiid, who scored 19 points in the quarter, then sparked a rally and the 76ers led 90-87 to start the fourth.

The Sixers never lost their lead down the stretch. They outscored the Timberwolves 37-26 over the final 12 minutes. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 15, while Embiid chipped in 12, in the fourth quarter.

Maxey totaled 35 points in the victory. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards amassed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 23 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow forward Jaden McDaniels chipped in 21 points in the loss.

The 76ers (19-8) will host the Toronto Raptors (11-16) at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Philadelphia. The Timberwolves (20-6) will host the Los Angles Lakers (15-13) at 9 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis.

