Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden

1 of 5 | Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (L) will reunite with former teammate Russell Westbrook as part of a revamped Los Angeles Clippers roster. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal that also includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, seven players and several draft picks, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Harden, who was involved in a public feud with 76ers president Daryl Morey and requested a trade this off-season, will unite with former teammate Russell Westbrook and fellow All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on a revamped Clippers roster. Advertisement

The 76ers also agreed to send forward P.J. Tucker and center Filip Petrusev to the Clippers. The Clippers will send forwards Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum and K.J. Martin, an unprotected first-round pick in the 2028 NBA Draft and two second-round picks to the 76ers. The teams also agreed to swap picks in the 2029 NBA Draft.

Harden, who has not played this season, averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in 58 appearances last season for the 76ers. He joined the 76ers in a 2022 trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2017-18 NBA MVP also was traded in 2021 and 2012. The 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, three-time scoring champion and two-time assist champion is set to join his fifth different team since 2021.

The 34-year-old guard opted into a $35.6 million player option in June for the 2023-24 season.

Tucker, 38, averaged just 2.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in three appearances this season for the 76ers. Petrusev, 23, did not score in his lone appearance this season for the 76ers.

Morris, 34, averaged 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 65 appearances last season for the Clippers, but has not played this season.

Covington, 32, averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game through the Clippers' first three games. Batum, 34, averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in those three games. Martin, 22, averaged 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in two appearances this season.

The Clippers (2-1) will host the Orlando Magic (2-1) at 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Los Angeles. The 76ers (2-1) will host the Toronto Raptors (1-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Philadelphia.